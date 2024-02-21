Agnelli legacy, the free-for-all. Margherita's eight children and the clash in chat

New background on the feud for the Agnelli legacy. Some eloquent chats emerge that make it clear how relationships between the children of Margerita are very tense, not only between those of first and second bed, but even within the same familybecause those who argue heavily and have opposing ideas on the right thing to do are the de Pahalen brothers, Mary the eldest seems to be on the side of John, Ginevra and Lapo, while the other four brothers they turn against them. The clash – we read in La Verità – takes place in the days following the grandmother's funeral Marellain the spring of 2019, when John Elkann he tries to get closer to his mother Margherita pizza, will be the last attempt at reconciliation between the two. John writes to his mother: “Let's see each other, let's take a walk and talk“. The reaction is cold: “I didn't raise you like that, you talk about peace but I don't see any concrete gestures on your part. You are a bossy“. This is where the furious chat argument between brothers starts.

Marythe eldest daughter of the De Pahlenshe writes in the group, criticizing the idea of ​​the walk and criticizing the idea that seems to her “hypocritical“. Then he turns to his sister Tatiana: “Do you want to delete me from the group? Do you decide for everyone? People are not pawns. I thought – says the woman and La Verità reports it – that the grandmother's death had calmed down these outbursts of abuse of powerbut alas no!”. John intervenes, in defense of Maria: “You exist and therefore Don't hurt yourself, focus on the legal part and your life“.

John he insists on that meeting with Margherita and at that point he intervenes Tatiana – continues La Verità – and demands that the “Russian”, as they contemptuously call her sister Maria who lives in Georgia, comes brought into line. And Sofia, one of her twins, goes beyond her and tells her to follow his footsteps and those of his brothers and go to therapy, to deal with the difficult family moment (children taken away and economic problems) that he is facing. “The only thing I can advise you – Sofia says to Maria – is go to one place and seek the right help. I did it, and also Anna, Tatiana and Lapo did it. When you come from such a complex and painful environment it's the right thing to do.”