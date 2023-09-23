Cassaforte Agnelli, the rules change for outgoing members

Something is moving in the Agnelli-Elkann house. According to Corriere della Sera, “after John Elkann left the presidency of Giovanni Agnelli Bv in May, in June the members of the Dutch safe met in Amsterdam to work on the statute”. The changes would be numerous and concern for example the corporate purpose and the setting of an age limit for directors.

“In the current context, however, the reform of the liquidation mechanisms for shareholders who intend to abandon the family holding is of particular importance”, explains the Corriere. “The changes concern in particular the criteria for calculating the value of the shares of Giovanni Agnelli Bv upon sale, in order, to descendants of the same ancestor, to heirs of other branches of the dynasty and finally to the safe itself”.

As the Corriere underlines, “the clarifications approved in June by the Amsterdam assembly arouse greater interest in light of the billion-dollar share buyback recently announced by Exor”. Why these changes? “Giovanni Agnelli Bv motivated the decision with the need to reduce debt which between 2021 and 2022 rose from 284 to 371 million, perhaps also due to the 203 million paid to the Italian tax authorities following the settlement agreement on the Exit Tax. According to Equita analysts, however, the accelerated buyback could “serve to liquidate some shareholders”.

According to Corriere della Sera, there has been talk for some time among professionals of a possible resignation of Andrea Agnelli who, in announcing his resignation from the board of Stellantis and Exor, said he wanted to “turn the page” to “open a new chapter”. Such new entrepreneurial adventures could require resources and therefore meet the fate of the shareholding in the BV, of which Andrea Agnelli is a director.

