The Monet that disappeared and reappeared in Paris and the Balthus registered to the FCA: the mysteries about the paintings of the Agnelli legacy

The mysteries linked to the paintings present in Gianni Agnelli’s legacy continue. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes about it today, explaining how Margherita Agnelli, the daughter of the lawyer who claims the entire inheritance of her mother Marella Caracciolo against her children John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann, states that, until 2012, the painting Glaçons, effect blanc by Claude Monet was exhibited in the dining room of Villa Frescot , his father’s Turin home. “And after that date? The painting was no longer found when Margherita took full possession of the property, in 2019”, writes Il Fatto.



A second sworn declaration, however, concerns many other very important paintings, continues Il Fatto Quotidiano. “In particular, works by Balthus, such as La Chambre and Nu de profile, Gérôme, Balla, De Chirico, Indiana, Mathieu. The witness says that “in 2018 he heard a person order the delivery of Balla’s Farewell Staircase to a courier. The same thing then happened for all the other paintings. I believe the destination was Turin.” Everything is now in the hands of the investigating judge who must decide whether to dismiss (or not) the investigation for embezzlement, receiving stolen goods and money laundering”, concludes Il Fatto Quotidiano, on a matter which Report of Sunday 22 October also deals with.

Il Fatto focuses on two events among many. “The first concerns Monet’s Glaçons, effect blanc. A painting with that title was auctioned in 2013 by Sotheby’s in New York for 16 million dollars: sent for sale by the Duhamel Fine Arts gallery in Paris”, while a member of “an important Italian family” would have contacted Sotheby’s claiming to be in possession of the original of Monet’s painting. Then there is the affair of a Chambre by Balthus, on which Report discovered that in 2020 it was declared the property of FCA.

