Mystery on the legacy of Gianni Agnelli: a page with the list of great paintings is missing

A torn page in Gianni Agnelli’s 1999 will which contained the fate of the properties. And the doubts about the disputed art gallery. “Were paintings of great value really taken away from the hereditary patrimony that belonged to Margherita Agnelli?” Corriere della Sera is asking this question today, describing “a game that the mother of John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann is playing against her children, within the age-old, tortuous and “bloody” dispute over the Agnelli inheritance, which she would like to reset.”

The mystery concerns “a page removed from the inventory of assets contained in three houses that belonged to Gianni Agnelli (died in 2003) and which after the death of his wife Marella Caracciolo (2019), usufructuary, passed to his daughter Margherita”. The subject of the dispute includes works of art worth hundreds of millions, “by artists such as, among others, Giacomo Balla, Giorgio De Chirico, Jean-Léon Gérôme, Claude Monet, Francis Bacon“, that is, a cultural heritage also of public interest, so much so that it will be at the center of a Report investigation.

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “In 2004, Margherita signed the settlement agreement on her father’s inheritance in Geneva and an inheritance pact with her mother, renouncing her future inheritance. All inclusive brings home, in Switzerland, around 1.4 billion And when the mother dies, she also takes possession of the three properties, which in the meantime were granted on loan for use or lease to John Elkann”.

Always reading the Corriere della Sera, “from the properties, however, «there were shortages of goods of enormous value owned by the father», complaint to the Turin court by Dario Trevisan, Margherita’s lawyer. In the list of «Undiscovered works» there are paintings by Balla, De Chirico and Gérôme in Rome; Monet and two Bacons in Villar Perosa and Villa Frescot. The Elkann brothers replicate painting by painting.

The yellow of the missing page remains. As Corriere della Sera writes, “there is a «hole» in the 2004 annex. According to sources close to the Elkanns, the page was removed at the moment of signing the agreement. But it was an act of great importance, both substantial and formal: was it possible that a page was removed as is done with school notebooks?”

