Agnelli, millions of Marella disappeared. From butlers to drivers: what doesn't add up

Agnelli legacy, the eight million who can change history

There Turin Prosecutor's Office and the Financial police have decided to see clearly about yet another case linked to the inheritance of Lambs. The yellow this time concerns a figure of around 8 million of euros “disappeared”, in the sense that they do not appear in the tax return of Marella Agnelli, widow of the lawyer. Her daughter says it, Margherita pizza Agnelli de Pahlen, in the complaint which – we read in Torinocronaca – ended up his son John Elkann, together with the historic accountant and president of Juventus Gianluca Ferrero and the Swiss notary from Marella, in the register of those under investigation for tax crimes. Eight million that they have not disappeared from a safe, but which if declared to the Tax Office – this is still the theory of the Countess de Pahlen's lawyers – would have demonstrated that Donna Marella resided permanently in Italyin the last months of his life, and not in Swiss.

Circumstance that it would invalidate wills and succession agreements, calling into question the legacy of the Lawyer and also the governance of the former Fiat Empire. They were in the prosecutor's office summoned butlers, waiters and chauffeurs: about thirty people in total. These are – continues Torinocronaca – the entire service staff of Villa Frescot – the historic residence now for sale -, all as people informed of the facts. To reconstruct the complex relationships of dependence with the family. The entire staff appears to have been hired by the nephew John Elkannor from companies attributable to him. All because, as a note from Ferrero's accountant would demonstrate – and Torinocronaca reports it – “it was necessary not to have it registered in the name of Marella Caracciolo the utilities of real estate in Italy and work relationships”. Everything, therefore, ended up in the hands of John, who in that period had moved his registered residence to Villa Frescot – from Villar Perosa. Even the dogs had been passed to John.