Agnelli legacy, that phrase never denied by John Elkann which now makes the family tremble

There is no peace for the family Lambsthe war for the inheritance continues and while the Turin prosecutor's office investigates John Elkann and grandmother's documents Marellato the Court of Rimini a new battle is about to take place. In fact, next May 16th – we read in La Verità – there will be a discussion on the complaint presented by Emanuele Gamnaformer lawyer of Margherita pizza Agnelli, right against his former client. A story that inevitably worries the entire Agnelli family because Gamna revealed at the time that John Elkann told him to wanting to keep his mother in the dark on the true entity of the heritage. The lawyer had been reported by Margherita pizza for tax evasion, for the reconstruction of the 2004 agreement on the paternal inheritance contained in the book Agnelli knives by Gigi Moncalvo. But the prosecutor asked for it to be dismissed and now the lawyer goes to counterattack and he fights why go to trial.

In 2011, Gamna – continues La Verità – published a book entitled “The importance of being called Agnelli. All the secrets about the lawyer's legacy”. This very text, however, was brought to trial by John's lawyers Elkann and contains a key passage regarding the decades-long affair of the family heritage. In fact, he tells us details a phone call received from the president of Stellantis during negotiations with the mother: “The liquidation of the Maron list is our right because it has been agreed that only the contained values ​​should go to my mother. AND we don't want my mother to see anything else“. These declarations cited in Gamna's book have never been denied by John Elkann and now risk putting him in difficulty. Margherita, in fact, believes that his former lawyer did the double play. A new grain for the entire Agnelli family.