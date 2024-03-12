Agnelli's legacy, not only accounts abroad but also ghost paintings in the vaults

New details emerge on the investigation which overwhelmed the family Lambs, relating to the lawyer's inheritance. Legal troubles could increase for John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. The hypothesis of crime of fraud against the state – contested a few days ago – it could indeed be also extended to paintings: whether even the paintings found – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – were part of the heritage received from grandmother, they should have been declared to the tax authorities. In other words, if the prosecutors could demonstrate that the Swiss residence by Donna Marella it was fake, too collection possibly donated to grandchildren it could become subject to dispute for the circumvention of inheritance tax.

The Statein fact – continues Il Fatto – it could also present the bill for the collection of paintings belonging to Marella Caracciolo Agnelli, found by the Financial Police in the course of searches carried out in recent days. It's about dozens of works of artpreserved in various vaultin the residences and at the Agnelli Foundation, which the investigators are doing evaluate the value (which in some cases could reach substantial figures), we try to trace the origin and the property of those works. Now the new discoveries of Turin Prosecutor's Office they could shed light on the mysteries that revolve around the paintings of the dynasty, no longer just the grain of the accounts tax havens for the heirs of the Lawyer's empire.