Dusan Vlahovic, who together with Bonucci and McKennie remained on the bench in the first friendly, will be available for the next matches with Barcelona (in Dallas, on the night between 26 and 27) and Real Madrid (on the night between 30 and 31). Vlahovic ended last season suffering from groin pain, a problem for which he was subjected to specific treatments during the summer, and his return must be managed with caution.