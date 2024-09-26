Agnelli legacy, the precious “gifts” from grandmother Marella: paintings by Picasso, Monet, de Chirico…

The Agnelli legacy remains at the center of the news after the maxi preventive seizure by 74.8 million euros to the detriment of John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkannaccused by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office of tax evasion and fraud. It’s all about grandma’s belongings Marella CaraccioloGianni’s widow Lambs who died in 2019. At the center of the investigation, however, is not only the money but also the prestigious and rich art collection. Marella – reports La Verità – was known not only for being a style icon, at least that’s how the glossy weeklies defined her, but also for her refined artistic taste which integrated with that of her husband. The environments of his properties, in fact, were enriched by masterpieces of masters like Claude MonetAndy WarholGeorge de Chirico and Pablo Picasso.

Prosecutors suspect that the patrimony ended up at the Elkann – continues La Verità – it had been already defined before the succession was even officially opened. A game of sleight of hand and continuous moving in which at the right time the most precious goods would be disappeared from the official inventory to end up directly in the hands of the Elkann. The prosecutor speaks of “an unfair profit”. The total: 170 million euros (which together with company shares and other assets would have resulted in a damage to the treasury estimated by prosecutors at 32 million euros).

Among other works – concludes La Verità – we talk about Glaçons, effet blanc by Monetestimated value over 17 million euros, of Andy’s Baskia Warhol and Jeanmichel Basquiat 2 and a half million. But there is a mystery within the mystery. Some works of art, he had denounced Margherita pizzathey had never been found again. Disappear. There is talk of a Giacomo Balla, a de Chirico, a Monet and two Bacons, as well as two Picassos and a Modigliani. All owned by the lawyer Agnelli. At the roll call, in the end, 39 canvases were missing. And some “turned out included among false gifts in favor of the Elkann brothers and, for this reason”, the investigators assess, “not included in the succession”.