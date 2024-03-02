Eredità Agnelli, the Court of Review partially accepts Elkann's appeal

The Court of Review of Turin partially canceled the decree issued by the Prosecutor's Office on 7 February against John Elkann and Gianluca Ferrero and ordered the return of everything seized from themto exception of some assets and documents relating to the properties of Donna Marella Agnelli. Elkann's lawyers Paolo Siniscalchi, Federico Cecconi and Carlo Re were satisfied: “The court accepted our appeal almost entirely, ordering the return of almost all of the seized material. We maintain our tranquility and full confidence in the work of the magistrates.”

