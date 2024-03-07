Agnelli legacy, the issue of unpaid taxes in Italy: Lapo and Ginevra under investigation

There is no peace for the family Lambsthe investigation into the lawyer's inheritance spreads like wildfire, with the brothers of John, Lapo And Geneva Elkann. There are also new hypotheses of crime, the dispute of arises fraud against the state regarding the succession that occurred after the death of Marella Agnelli in 2019, the three brothers – according to the prosecution – would have paid taxes in Switzerland And not Italy, violating the law. The names of the two Agnelli heirs – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – emerged from the search decree of the Financial police ordered by the deputy prosecutor of Turin. John was already under investigation in the investigation, together with the accountant Gianluca Ferrero and to the Swiss notary Urs von Grunigen who had taken care of the inheritance of Gianni Agnelli's widow.

The investigation would have expanded – continues Il Fatto – also to period relating to the years 2016 and 2017, with increased amounts. They remain under investigation by investigators and financiers investigations on the actual presence in Switzerland of Marella Agnelli for the necessary period (six months plus one day) to make yours effective residence abroad. Residence which still remains today fundamental node on which the whole investigation revolves. What if it was proven that it was false could be John Elkann's control was questioned of the economic empire linked to Exor. The investigation started from a complaint presented by Margherita pizza Agnelli, daughter of Gianni and Marella, who he had already contested the inheritance in civil court.