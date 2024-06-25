Agnelli legacy, here’s how Margherita wants to “wrest” control of Dicembre from Elkann’s hands

Margherita Agnelli tries everything to get December. The controversy over Donna Marella Agnelli’s actual residence in Switzerland was not enough. Now the lawyer’s daughter is also targeting John Elkann’s residence, who to all intents and purposes lives in Turin (as also appears in the documents of the Prosecutor’s Office). The doubts start from “sources close to the dossier” cited by LoSpiffero.

“The verification of actual residence in Italy takes on central importance“, says Dario Trevisan, Margherita Agnelli de Pahlen’s long-time lawyer. Apparently, Elkann’s official home is located in Turin, in the San Vito Revigliasco street. However, Margherita’s legal team wants to make sure that Elkann and his family actually reside there. Lavinia Borromeo, Elkann’s wife, is said to live primarily in New York, and the couple’s public appearances, along with their children, often occur abroad.

This new legally contested scenario could rewrite the rules for December, whose management was recently validated by the Turin Company Court. With 60% of the shares, Elkann holds such a crucial leadership position in the company and its subsidiaries that unseating him seems almost impossible. This is also underlined by Jennifer Clark in the book ‘The Last Dynasty’ “Whatever happens, John will continue to lead December and consequently of all the other companies through which the Agnelli and Nasi control Stellantis”, states the journalist.

Yet Dario Trevisan warns that “the only information on the alleged modifying facts regarding Dicembre can only be found from what was reported – on the basis of mere photocopies – to the Turin companies register by the company”. According to Trevisan, if the requests were accepted in civil proceedings, Margherita could acquire the majority of Dicembre’s shares. This would inevitably put John Elkann’s position as director at risk, since “the director of a partnership – such as Dicembre – can be removed from office for just cause”.

But now the issue is also another. How will Elkann emerge from the tax investigations that “frame him”? According to Trevisan, a conviction for tax crimes could not only cost him a ban from the administration for a period of between 6 months and 3 yearsbut also lead to his sudden removal from office, with the appointment of a new director.