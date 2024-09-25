Agnelli inheritance, the “gifts” and the fake residence in Switzerland. The accusation: “Plan studied in detail at the table”

Come back everything up for discussion, after the maxi seizure and the new charges brought forward, the issue relating to to the Agnelli legacy. There are 99 pages that reconstruct the entire story linked to the succession of Marella Caracciolo “from 2003 onwards” and which certify – based on what Il Fatto Quotidiano has found – that the grandmother of John, Lapo and Ginevra he stayed ““more time” in Italy than in Switzerland”a detail that changes everything. The decree assigns John Elkann a central role in this story, he would have been the “concrete supervisor” of the entire operation. The “alleged “donations” by Marella Caracciolo to the grandchildren John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkan, would in reality be an “artifice”, a “documented post-mortem spoliation” which allowed the scions of the dynasty to circumvent substantial taxes and of skip the mother Margherita in the hereditary lineat war with the whole family.

A plan – continues Il Fatto – studied at the table by a group of professionals who, after Marella’s death on February 23, 2019, orchestrated the cataloguing, the division with the scales and finally the concealment of 170 million euros in valuable paintings and jewels. The tip of the iceberg of a fortune that would have been hidden from the Italian tax authorities through two fake trusts based in Nassau, Bahamas – The Providenza Settlement and The Providenza II Settlement – ​​that would have collected 700 thousand euros from Bundeena, an offshore vehicle used by the deceased. The bulk of the “gifts” ended up with the youngest of the grandchildren, Ginevra: over 111 million euros of works of art and precious objectsamong which a couple of stand out Harry Winston earringspendants in white, red and blue diamonds from astronomical value of 78 million of euros. It is no coincidence, according to prosecutors Marco Gianoglio, Mario Bendoni and Giulia Marchetti: in the division of the Swiss real estate assets Geneva gets the least valuable part, the chalet of LauenenWhile John and Lapo become owners of the prestigious Property of St. MoritzThe accusation: “A carefully planned plan.”