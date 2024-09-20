Agnelli Legacy, 74 Million Euros Seized from Elkann Brothers John, Lapo and Ginevra

As part of the investigation into the legacy of Gianni Agnellithe investigating judge of the Turin court, at the request of the prosecution, has ordered the precautionary seizure of approximately 74.8 million euros against the three brothers Elkann, John, Lapo And Genevaof the accountant Gianluca Ferrero and of the Swiss notary Urs Robert From GreensThe crimes contested, as far as we know, are tax fraud and fraud against the State.

Agnelli Legacy, Elkann Defense: “Not in Charge”

“The seizure carried out in recent days is a procedural step that does not entail any assessment of the responsibility of our clients”, “the circumstances of the facts as reconstructed by the Prosecutor’s Office are not acceptable and we remain convinced that we can demonstrate the extraneousness of our clients to the facts charged”. This is what can be read in a note released by the legal team of the brothers John, Lapo And Geneva Elkann.