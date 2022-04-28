“Juve presidency? Not a year goes by without talking about my future at Juve, these ones rumors Many have listened to them: from Blatter and Platini, today we have Ceferin and Casini. The only one who is always there is Tebas, perhaps he is the one who puts them around – said Juventus president Andrea Agnelli at the “Il Foglio at San Siro” sports day -. I am very serene I do not pay attention to these rumors, I know what we are doing and that I am having fun. A balance after 12 years of presidency? I don’t like taking stock of sports. If you play sports, you are always focused on the next race “.