Thus the number one of the Juventus club: “My presidency? Not a year goes by without talking about my future. I no longer pay attention to these rumors. We have a long-term project with the coach. We know what we want to achieve”
“Juve presidency? Not a year goes by without talking about my future at Juve, these ones rumors Many have listened to them: from Blatter and Platini, today we have Ceferin and Casini. The only one who is always there is Tebas, perhaps he is the one who puts them around – said Juventus president Andrea Agnelli at the “Il Foglio at San Siro” sports day -. I am very serene I do not pay attention to these rumors, I know what we are doing and that I am having fun. A balance after 12 years of presidency? I don’t like taking stock of sports. If you play sports, you are always focused on the next race “.
Between Allegri and regrets
–
“The Allegri project is very valid, we often joke with Lapo. Max has restored solidity, we have a long-term project with him. We know with all the staff what we want to achieve, we know it would have been difficult this year but have some regrets for not being able to win the Scudetto is a good omen for the future “. And speaking of regrets: “Each season brings some regrets, for those who do not win; this year we had many negative moments but certainly that game with Inter today would have put us on an equal footing with them while the opinions were decidedly different. “.
April 28, 2022 (change April 28, 2022 | 12:48)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Agnelli #Juve #ahead #Allegri #restored #solidity #regrets
Leave a Reply