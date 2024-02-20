Agnelli Legacy: Margherita to John: “Does this seem like a sign of peace to you?”

Now the feud Lambs for inheritance it is no holds barred. Margherita pizza on the one hand and John Elkann on the other hand they don't give in and the investigation which sees Exor's number one under investigation doesn't help to calm things down. Check one chatdating back to the day after the funeral of Marella, grandmother of John and mother of Margaret. The February 24, 2019 John writes to Margherita. “Yesterday we said goodbye to Grandma with love and serenity”. Elkann – reports La Verità – in that message he insists on how important it is “for me stay at peace and respect your peace“. This means “do not interfere with your balance and in your world, but be respectful of it, hoping that you decide to do the same.” Then he continues: “If it pleases you, let's take a walk and talk whenever you want”. Without, however – continues La Verità – any mention of the fact that he had ordered his lawyers to file the case in Switzerland on the well-known story of the lawyer's inheritance. But the answer of mother Margherita was cold.

The woman answered him after two days of meditation. “Dear Jaki, thank you for yours laconic message“. Then he added other reproaches: “I understand – reports La Verità – that you you don't have time to write a letter. However, I misunderstand yours interpretation of peace: to me it seems much more like a “go to hellto say the least.” Margherita makes a precise reference to an episode implemented by John as soon as his grandmother passed away: “The brutal closure of the house in Rome with almost non-existent surveillance is it an example of peace? Is everything that has happened in recent years an example of peace? To me – concludes Margherita and reported by La Verità – It seems like arrogance and I'm very sorry because that's not how I raised you or met you.” Margherita then didn't appreciate the fact that John had copied the rest of the family in that message. “My answer, unlike yours, is addressed only to you“.