Agnelli, investigation by the Turin prosecutor's office into family trusts

A focus on trust companies of the group controlled by the Agnelli family was activated by the Turin prosecutor's office, with the Financial Police who acquired some documentation today in a notary's office.

According to what has been learned, the file was opened after a complaint presented by Margherita Agnelli, daughter of Gianni Agnelli. The objective of the investigations is to verify the hypotheses of fiscal irregularities.

Three entries were made in the register of suspects. The names are those of the Turin accountant Gianluca Ferrero (current president of Juventus who is absolutely unrelated to the affair), Robert Von Groueningen, administrator of Marella Agnelli's inheritance on behalf of the Swiss judicial authority, and John Elkann, son of Margherita Agnelli, the presenter of the complaint.