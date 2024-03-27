Agnelli inheritance, the residence of Marella Caracciolo and the inheritance tax

The feud over the legacy of the Lambs. Before Easter it will be discovered whether the investigation relating to seizures of documents ordered by the Public Prosecutor's Office Turin towards the brothers John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann and the accountant Gianluca Ferrero, it will have to stop or it will continue. We are expecting – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – i measures related to the investigation for tax crimes and fraud to the detriment of the State and the Revenue Agency, born after a complaint from the mother, Margherita Lambs. The case relates to the residence of Marella Caracciolo and the taxes of succession. In a few days the Review Court will make public the decision on the legitimacy of the seizures.

Yesterday's hearing – continues Il Fatto – saw discussions between the prosecutors and the lawyers of the suspects. There Power of attorney had recently notified a decree confirming i previous seizuresindicating them as new suspects Lapo and Ginevra Elkann and, in particular, indicating the new crime of fraud against the state. The Elkann lawyers have stated – and Il Fatto reports this – that the nonpayment from the succession he is alone an administrative irregularity. The prosecution, however, maintains that the crime of fraud against the State is linked to any “artifices and deceptions” carried out on the grandmother's residence and around “December”.