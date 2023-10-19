Agnelli, this is where the Lawyer’s heirs live. A choice he wouldn’t have liked

As the fight for inheritance in home Agnelli-Elkannit turns out something that would not have pleased the Lawyer Gianniall his heirs are in escape from his beloved Turin. He maintained that the head and heart of Fiat (and the dynasty) should remain there, but his descendants have other ideas. A teaching that John Elkanndespite being born in New York and thinking first in Portuguese because of his childhood nanny, he has always respected: as a student at Poli – we read in Torino Cronaca – he lived in accommodation in Crocetta, then once he became the patron of Fiat, understood as the former empire, went to Villa Frescot, paying a “rent” to the grandmother who preferred Switzerland or her riad in Morocco. But now his wife Lavinia Borromeoit’s been known for a long time, he would insist on living in Pariswhich by the way wouldn’t be a bad thing given his role as president of Stellantis.

Read also: Agnelli legacy, Margherita sells the lawyer’s house. Even a Monet disappeared

Read also: Agnelli legacy, Sgarbi now blurts out: “Tell us where those Canovas and De Chiricos are”

His brother Lapohowever, after the wedding with Joana Lemos went to live in Portugal, in Estoril, not far from the circuit. As for his companies, those have now changed owners, including the Italia Independent eyewear company, with its factory in Venaria. Andrea Agnelli – continues Torino Cronaca – he once lived in Turin together with his wife Deniz Akalin. At the moment, after leaving the presidency of the Juventushe decided to move his domicile to Amsterdamin the Netherlands, to better control the affairs of his holding company. Geneva travels between Rome and Turin and Margherita pizzathe lawyer’s daughter, lives in Swiss.

Subscribe to the newsletter

