According to Ansa, the former Juventus president would have spoken to the parliamentarians during an event scheduled some time ago
For the first time since the resignation of the Juventus Board of Directors was made official, statements from the former Juventus president have filtered through. According to theHandleIndeed, Andrea Agnelli allegedly spoke to some senators during an event scheduled for the time at the Juventus Club Parliament: “Juventus is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it”. And then, above all: “It was a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann”.
Instead, the senator of the Brothers of Italy gave an external opinion Roberto Speranzon on Rai Radio1, guest of A Day as a Sheep: “I saw him ten minutes ago – the words of the parliamentarian -. He was fierce and in a good mood, he said that in a club there are positive moments and less beautiful moments, but he was serene”. With a final clarification: “Andrea Agnelli was not greeted with applause, he only gave his report”.
November 30th – 3.43pm
