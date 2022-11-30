For the first time since the resignation of the Juventus Board of Directors was made official, statements from the former Juventus president have filtered through. According to theHandleIndeed, Andrea Agnelli allegedly spoke to some senators during an event scheduled for the time at the Juventus Club Parliament: “Juventus is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it”. And then, above all: “It was a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann”.