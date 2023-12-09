Lawyer Agnelli’s sister and the transaction with 4 Swiss trusts

“Is there a piece of the Exor empire in four unknown Swiss trusts? Corriere della Sera asks this, reconstructing “a financial transaction concluded in November with the Geneva GMG Trust at its centre, and brings to light the four Swiss safes attributable to Gianni Agnelli’s sister, Cristiana, 96 years old, and her family members. In the trusts there should be a part of the family fortune (370 million in assets, according to the accounting documents) and also the Dutchwoman’s share Giovanni Agnelli bv, the former limited partnership which brings together approximately 100 shareholders from the various family branches and is 38% controlled by John Elkann through the Dicembre company”.

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “the participation attributed to the family of Cristiana Agnelli (four children with the noble Brandolino Brandolini d’Adda married in 1947) is among the most relevant, around 5%. Until recently it was headed by Pons Finance, a Luxembourg financial company whose shareholders were not officially known”. What does this affair of trusts mean? “Trusts have the function of protecting assets and are managed by the trustee in the interests of the beneficiaries. It is probable that Brandolino’s hereditary assets also flowed pro quota into the Geneva four”, explains the Corriere della Sera, according to which “the four Agnelli-Brandolini trusts that emerge from the Swiss documents hold assets of which the share in Giovanni Agnelli bv is just a secondary part.”

