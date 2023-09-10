The party at the stadium Metropilitan in Barranquilla for the game between Colombia and Venezuela Last Thursday was excellent, but there were problems in the stands.

The discussion that the congressman had Agmeth Escaf with some members of the family Luis Diazin the western tribune, was news, rather, it was a scandal.

(Rafael Santos Borré: the Commander, determined to score goals for the National Team)

(Santiago Buitrago, sensational, figures in a brutal stage of the Vuelta a España)

The controversy continues

After the hot moment, it was learned what those close to Luis Díaz, the biggest figure on the national team, told the former television presenter.

Escaf ended up in an argument with Geraldine PonceDíaz’s partner, and several members of his family.

Apparently, everything would have been due to a logistical problem, since the guajiro’s family would not have been able to do so in the locations assigned to them.

“It was not a matter of dispute over seats as they want to make it out to be. In fact, as soon as I arrived with my family in that area of ​​the stadium, Occidental Baja, the insults and rudeness began and from what they told me it is clear to me that it was “a political attack. Much later I started looking for our seats (which were occupied) and that is what can be seen in the images that are being filmed,” said the former presenter on social networks.

He indicated that he will return to the stadium. That despite what happened, he will be putting force behind the Colombia selection.

Of course I’m going to go back to the stadium. I am completely sure that we are going to sit down with the people who had the impasse yesterday, see you there. And if it is not achieved in that game, we will go all out for the next one,” he told Semana.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal key information about their current relationship, is another fight coming?)