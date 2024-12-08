It was already clear that this annual general meeting of FC Bayern in 2024 would be one in which contemplation would be written into the program booklet, even before someone came up with the idea of ​​lighting the second candle on the Advent wreath on Sunday. The mood was basically predetermined since January 7th. The day Franz Beckenbauer died. “This year, this club lost the greatest personality in its history,” recalled Herbert Hainer on the podium on Sunday, and the current club president’s voice faltered as he remembered his most famous predecessor and added: “Thank you Franz, forever our emperor .” Now the people in the hall stood up; Uli Hoeneß, who was sitting on a chair in the front row, was the first to stand up. There was applause for minutes. And when it ended, Hainer announced something “that has never happened in the history of FC Bayern,” said the 70-year-old. “If you agree, the number 5 at FC Bayern will never be awarded again.”