A delegation of opposition MPs on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him not to approve these bills, regarding the manner in which the agricultural bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to the media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the government, not the opposition, is responsible for the uproar in the house. On the other hand, many opposition MPs raised slogans of ‘Modi Sarkar Hi-Hi’ and ‘Shem-Shem’ in the Parliament complex.Speaking to the media, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has told the President that the bills have been passed unconstitutionally. He has been requested not to approve these bills and send them back to the government.

Azad said that the government did not send the agricultural bills to the Select Committee or the Standing Committee, which is unfortunate. He said that the Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha turned down our request for voting on the bills. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that there was no voting, no voice voting. The Constitution was weakened in the temple of democracy. Azad said that the government is not to blame but the opposition.

Earlier, opposition MPs protested in the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the Agricultural Bills. Demanding the withdrawal of the bill, opposition MPs raised slogans of ‘Modi Sarkar Hi-Hi’, ‘Shem-Shem’. Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, DMK MP Kanimozhi, including MPs of opposition parties raised slogans against the government by taking placards against the Agriculture Bill and Farmers Ordinance.

Earlier on Sunday, there was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Agriculture Bill. Some Opposition MPs had broken the mike apart from tearing the rule book. Some MPs had torn the paper and shouted slogans by going very close to the seat of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh.

Later, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 8 MPs including TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh for the entire session. MPs suspended against it also staged a sit-in in the Parliament complex. Later, all the opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the House, while the government passed several bills in the absence of the opposition. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die on Wednesday due to the corona virus. Now the house will begin proceedings during the winter session.