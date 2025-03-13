He Expofe Etarra Juan Luis Agirre Lete, Isuntzaconvicted of the murder of Fernando Múgica and for ordering the kidnapping of José Antonio Ortega Lara, among other crimes, he has been released on Wednesday after serving “more than 28 years in prison”, reports the collective of relatives of prisoners of ETA Etxerat through his social networks.

Agirre Lete (Gipuzkoa, 1963), considered at the time responsible for the band’s illegal commands along with Javier Arizkuren Ruíz, Kantauri, was arrested by the French police in November 1996 between Pau and Bayona. In 2000 he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the Gala Justice, which applied the maximum penalty for the crime of Association of Malchechores for terrorist purposes.

In 2003, Isuntza was extradited to Spain to be tried for his participation in the murder of the lawyer and historical militant of the PSE-EE Fernando Múgica Herzogcommitted in February 1996 in San Sebastián. The National Court determined that Agirre Lete ordered Valentín Lasarte, Javier García Gaztelu, Txapote, and Irantzu Gallastegi to form the Donosti command and gave them a series of objectives among which was múgica. For these facts he was sentenced to 30 years.

In 2005, Isuntza was sentenced to 32 years in prison for ordering the kidnapping of the prison official José Antonio Ortega Larathe longest committed by ETA, which lasted for 532 days between 1996 and 1997.

Although he has recovered his freedom, Agirre Lete has been prosecuted since January by the National Court, who investigates the former ETA leaders for the murder of the president of the PP of Gipuzkoa Gregorio Ordonezcommitted 30 years ago.