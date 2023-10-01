EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

If everything goes according to the course of life, all people will grow old. In fact, specialized figures estimate that by 2050 between 20% and 25% of the population of the Americas and the Caribbean will be over 65 years old. These predictions generate a series of challenges for the countries of this region, since our societies will be transformed in a dizzying manner.

This October 1, international day of older people, it is appropriate to reflect on what adjustments we have to make to live a dignified old age. There are many ways to answer this question. I want to propose that we think about human rights and their ideals that for some time have proposed a paradigm shift regarding old age and the obligations of States so that this stage of life is lived with dignity.

Old age is a natural moment of life. However, not all aging is the same. Some people reach old age with decent housing, a pension, health insurance, a loving family, and a supportive and enabling community. Other people grow old in poverty, loneliness and helplessness. Isolated from their communities or interned against their will in geriatric centers where the presence of the State is little or none. This destination has to do with negative stereotypes that are held about old age in our societies. This moment in life is generally associated with an undesirable stage, a social burden, the loss of autonomy and the ability to make decisions, which is also much more pronounced if the older person is a woman, of African descent, LGBITQ+ , migrant, is deprived of liberty or lives with a disability. The impoverishment of older women is much more marked by the helplessness generated by unpaid family care work in the face of the division of domestic labor based on gender factors.

This stigmatizing view permeated all spheres of life for many years, including the right and state obligations to protect older people, who, instead of being subjects of law, were only objects of protection. Their needs were not taken into account nor their autonomy was sought.

For some time now, these negative patterns have been questioned by international human rights bodies. And in the Organization of American States, initiatives are being developed to transform the situation of older people. Within the OAS, the Inter-American Convention on the Protection of the Human Rights of Older Persons. This norm of international law is a revolutionary treaty unique in the world that adapts civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental rights to the needs and situation of older people. Of the 33 States of the Americas and the Caribbean that make up the OAS, only 11 have decided to make it part of their national law through ratification: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru , Suriname and Uruguay.

In May 2023, from the Rapporteurship for the Rights of Older Persons of the Inter-American Commission, we published the first report on the topic called Situation of the human rights of older persons and national protection systems. The analysis and recommendations of the IACHR in this report revolve around two prevalent issues in the Americas and the Caribbean regarding older persons: discrimination against older persons and the need to create national systems to protect their human rights. .

Age discrimination (“ageism”) in its most perverse form generates violence against older people, which is why it must be eradicated through the adoption of the new paradigm of old age based on their understanding as subjects of rights who enjoy and exercise their human rights.

It is necessary that we learn and assume that aging is inherent to the person and ensure that the efforts of national protection systems are organic, with a rights-based approach, with the participation of older people, respecting their will in such a way that they are guaranteed. their care, means of subsistence, freedom of expression and information, political participation, autonomy, independence and their community integration according to their needs.

Finally, on the International Day of Older Persons, from the IACHR we call on the States of the Americas and the Caribbean to become part of this treaty, demonstrating their real commitment to the human rights of older persons.