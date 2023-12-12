BMC Biology: Aging accelerates the evolution of a biological species

Scientists at the Institute of Evolution in Hungary have shown that aging can be beneficial for a species, accelerating its evolution and facilitating rapid adaptation to environmental changes. Research results, published in the journal BMC Biology, show that aging is not an inevitable byproduct of evolution.

Evolutionary biologists have modeled long-term processes in organisms' populations and genomes, studying various evolutionary scenarios. It turned out that genes that promote aging can be fixed in future generations as a result of natural selection, if it is complemented by kin selection, which preserves traits that promote the survival and adaptation of close relatives of the individual.

The effect of kin selection allows related individuals that are in relative proximity to each other to differ only slightly in their rate of aging and thus minimizes their competition with each other. Kinship ensures that a line of slowly aging individuals cannot “take away” good genes from a rapidly aging line when mating, since the two types of individuals rarely mate with each other. Otherwise, aging individuals would quickly disappear, which would make it difficult for non-aging individuals to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Traditional evolutionary theory views aging as a byproduct of natural selection and an inevitable phenomenon. It was also believed that in the wild, organisms tend to die from disease, predation, and accidents before they can reach the point where aging processes begin. However, recently evidence has accumulated that aging is not inevitable, and there are organisms with so-called negligible aging, when the probability of death is not related to age.