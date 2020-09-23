The insulin injection is not fate and maybe even harmful. The fatal process of diabetes is reversible – even without surgery. How weight reduction can help has so far been underestimated.

D.he diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, also known as old age sugar, is a heavy blow for those affected. Because the prospects of a cure are considered non-existent. Worse still: According to conventional belief, diabetes progresses inexorably and must therefore be combated with increasingly harder medical bandages. At the end of this development there is treatment with insulin – the hormone produced in the pancreas that transports the sugar substance glucose into the cells and thus lowers the blood sugar level

Nonetheless, a growing body of scientific evidence belies this fatalistic stance. The fact that there is a gradual change of attitude, at least in medicine, is primarily due to the overweight surgery, a reshaping of the gastrointestinal tract with the aim of limiting the intake of food and, in some cases, its utilization. If such bariatric operations are carried out early in the course of the disease, the derailed sugar metabolism can be brought back into the normal range.