Aging | Research: Two spikes in aging – the first at the age of 44

People do not age at a steady rate, fresh research reveal.

108 volunteers participated in the study, whose aging was monitored with e.g. blood and stool samples every few months. The duration of the follow-ups varied between the participants from one year to almost seven years.

The researchers examined a total of 135,000 different molecules and microbes in the samples. When mapping the changes taking place in them, it was noticed that most often the changes did not take place at a steady pace.

It turned out that there are at least two spurts in aging. The biggest changes were observed at the age of 44 and 60 years.

Score may explain why certain health problems increase at certain ages.

The changes in the first peak were related to molecules that have a connection to cardiovascular diseases and the body’s ability to process caffeine, alcohol and fats in the metabolism.

The changes in the second peak were particularly related to the regulation of the body’s defense system, sugar metabolism and kidney function.

Skin and muscle aging-related changes were observed in both peaks.

The first one the spike was initially thought to be due to the onset of menopause in women, which would have skewed the results. However, similar changes at the molecular level were also observed in men.

The findings are consistent with previous evidence that the risk of many age-related diseases does not increase with time. For example, the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular diseases increases sharply after the age of 60.

Some of the changes may also be explained by lifestyle or behavior changes in the population of a certain age. Tells about it The Guardian.