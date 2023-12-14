Aging | One part of our body can age exceptionally fast, and it's a disadvantage

In every fifth person, at least one organ ages clearly faster than others, a new study says.

The car the parts come to the end of the road at different rates, as do the buildings. But the parts of the human body can also age at different rates.

In every fifth person, at least one organ ages clearly faster than others. It can be a health hazard. Even if a person is healthy on the surface, unusually rapid aging of an organ increases the risk of dying prematurely.

Thus are reporting Stanford University researchers in the journal Nature.

At our house everyone has two ages. Our chronological age increases steadily according to our birthdays every year. Our biological age, on the other hand, tells us how old our body is compared to our age.

It has been developed to calculate a person's biological age different gaugesbut aging can now also be determined at the level of individual organs.

“We can estimate the biological age of one organ in an apparently healthy person,” says the neurology professor who led the research Tony Wyss-Coray Stanford University in the bulletin.

“Accelerated aging of the organ results in a 20-50 percent higher risk of death,” Wyss-Coray and his colleagues write in Nature.

About two percent of people, for example, have prematurely aged hearts. Although they are generally healthy, they have 2.5 times the risk of heart failure compared to people whose hearts age normally.

If the brain has aged exceptionally much, a person has a 1.8 times higher risk of information processing skills becoming impaired in the next five years.

Abnormally rapid aging of the brain or vasculature predicted the progression of Alzheimer's disease as well as the best current biomarkers, researchers report.

“ If two organs age at an exceptional rate, the risk of dying is 6.5 times higher.

Wyss-Coray the team determined the biological age of 11 organs. Certain proteins in our blood are associated with certain organs, and unusually high or low levels are often linked to accelerated aging and susceptibility to disease.

Initially, the researchers analyzed the blood of approximately 1,400 healthy people. The test subjects were between 20 and 90 years old, although the majority were middle-aged and older.

There were almost 5,000 proteins analyzed from the blood, of which about 850 were specifically related to a certain organ.

The researchers then fed the observed protein combinations to a machine learning algorithm, which they trained to predict a person's age. The researchers tested the algorithm with more than 4,000 additional participants and proved it to work.

The eleven parts of the body studied were the heart, brain, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, blood vessels, intestines, muscle, fat and the immune system. An accordion of chronological and biological age was defined for each part.

Researchers the goal is to develop a simple blood test that reveals even before the appearance of clinical symptoms, if one or some organs are aging exceptionally fast. According to Wyss-Coray, the findings must first be repeated with 50,000 or 100,000 people.

Information about individual organ aging could help to correct lifestyles that are essential for this particular organ. According to Wyss-Coray, the information could also be used in the development of new medicines.

According to the study, two organs age at an accelerated rate in only about one person out of 60.

They had 6.5 times the risk of death compared to people who did not have any organ aging abnormally fast.

Fresh however, the study has its limitations. It is not known whether abnormalities in protein levels cause premature aging or are a byproduct of it.

It is also unclear whether the research team's algorithm predicts disease risk or whether it simply reflects changes caused by diseases, evaluate Carolinian Institute Epidemiologist Sara Hägg In the journal Nature.

