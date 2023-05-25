Aging | Looking older than one’s age can speak of diseases

An aged appearance may indicate, for example, that the production of connective tissues and bone cells has weakened.

What the younger a person looks compared to his age, the healthier he is. This is what most people assume when they look at the face of a new person for the first time.

On the other hand, if the other person looks older than their age, it subconsciously raises doubts about the person’s condition in general.

Looking older than one’s age really seems to be related to the fact that a person gets sick more often than usual.

That’s what it says Research conducted in the Netherlands. It found out how a panel of experts estimated the age of other people based on photographs and how the estimates were related to the chronological age and health information of the people depicted.

The study was conducted by a group of medical researchers from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam and Unilever’s research department.

As a material had photographs of 2,679 Dutch women and men.

People were asked to tell from the pictures how old they estimated the person to be based on the photo. Each picture is evaluated by an average of 27 people.

The subjects to be evaluated were 52–88 years old. Their average age was 65.8 years. The background material was health data obtained from them, says the announcement of the British Dermatological Society.

In the study, a person was judged to be youthful if people considered him or her to be at least five years younger than his or her chronological age.

People who received such an assessment were less likely to suffer from, for example, COPD and cataracts, and their hearing or bones had not yet weakened as much as others. Data processing abilities were also well preserved.

For research body mass index, amount of exposure to ultraviolet light and smoking were included.

Kidney, cardiovascular and lung diseases were monitored from the health data, as they are also related to age.

The researchers also recorded the subjects’ muscle and bone problems. Deterioration of the condition of the eyes and hearing were also taken into account.

Researchers pondered how a person’s general condition is transmitted to appearance and face.

The background can be influenced, for example, by how the cells of the body’s connective tissues grow, grow and function.

When the production of fibroblast cells and related collagen decreases in the body, it also affects the skin, which looks aged.

Collagen is a muscle and connective tissue protein produced by the body.

Fibroblasts are cells found in connective tissue that form filamentous proteins in connective tissue. They affect the skin.

Osteoblasts, i.e. bone-forming cells, can also affect how a person looks. The activity of bone-forming cells can decrease and lead to a decrease in bone density.

Research shows that some other reasons contribute to the appearance of an aged appearance, not just lifestyle factors, such as smoking and excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays.

This is what a professor at Erasmus University says Tamar Nijsten in the research bulletin. Nijsten is one of the authors of the study.

Facial therefore, tracking aging could perhaps offer clues about how the rest of the human body is doing.

Of course, it may be that the finding only applies to the European or Dutch population, for example.

It may be that the phenomenon is not recognized in other ethnic groups or other countries.

He also told about the research medical journal Duodecim.