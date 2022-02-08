Aging Life expectancy is rising, but there are only a few more healthy working years – Raising retirement age, researchers warn

Life expectancy for men in their fifties will increase by 3.4 years in 2015–2035, British researchers declined. However, an increase in working life does not necessarily prolong working lives: healthy working years are expected to increase by only 0.4 years.

Multi The European country intends to delay the retirement age above the age limit in the coming years. For example, Britain, Germany, France, Spain and Denmark are raising the retirement age to 67, and in Britain the target will be 68 later.

There is a desire to postpone retirement because people are living longer.

But while life expectancy is rising significantly, the number of years spent in healthy working life doesn’t seem to be growing at nearly the same rate, a recent British study says.

The gap between retirement age and years spent in healthy working life is only widening.

British Lecturer at the University of the Language Marty Lynch and his colleagues calculated how life expectancy and healthy working life expectancy will change in the years to come.

The research team bases its predictions on data collected from 50- to 75-year-olds in England between 1996 and 2014. The data included data on mortality, health and employment.

Based on these, the group anticipates what the situation will look like from 2015 to 2035.

Fifties men’s life expectancy in England will increase by 3.4 years in two decades. However, the expectation of healthy years spent in working life will increase by only 0.4 years in 2015–2035.

The life expectancy of women in their fifties will increase by 2.5 years over the same period. Women are expected to have 1.1 more healthy working years.

“The modest increase in healthy career prospects suggests that careers may not be in line with policy objectives,” said researchers. write In Nature Aging.

According to them, an increasing number of older working-age people may therefore be covered by support schemes in the future when they are not healthy or in employment.

Researchers calculated that between 1996 and 2015, life expectancy in England in the 1950s increased by 4.4 years. However, the expectation of healthy working years increased by only two years between 1996 and 2014.

Correspondingly, life expectancy for women increased by 3.3 years, while life expectancy for healthy working years increased by 1.9 years.

Thus, the increase in life expectancy and healthy working years seems to slow down in the coming years.

In 1996, 25 years ago, an English man in his fifties was expected to have an average of 26.2 years left to live.

In the second year, life expectancy had risen to 32 years, and in 2035, a man in his fifties would still have 34.7 years left to live. Of these, there would be nine healthy working years.

For women in their fifties, the corresponding remaining life expectancy was 30.4 years in 1996. In another year, the figure was 34.8 years, and in 2035 it would be 36.7 years.

For women in their fifties, the expectation of a healthy career is shorter than men in the English calculations. In 2035, there would be 8.6 years of healthy working years left, even if life expectancy is still 36.7 years.

Score are in line with previous discoveries, professors John W. Rowe and Lisa Berkman evaluate the study in a separate article In Nature Aging. Rowe works at Columbia University and Berkman at Harvard University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that between 2000 and 2019, life expectancy increased by 6.6 years worldwide. The expectation of healthy life years increased less during the same period: 5.4 years.

Such a period in life when the capacity for action is no longer limited, i.e., extended globally, Rowe and Berkman point out.

“ It is worth focusing on promoting the health of workers and preventing disease.

Lynchin and colleagues’ findings highlight the risks associated with uncritically raising the retirement age, U.S. professors write.

Raising the retirement age may seem like a simple solution to balance the dependency ratio as life expectancy increases, but the assumption is not necessarily valid.

A wide range of measures are needed to keep people fit for work, researchers at the universities of Keelen and Newcastle say. It should be pointed out that tasks could be tailored to better suit the working capacity of older people. The goal would be a work environment that would support staying in work.

In addition, it pays to focus on promoting employee health and disease prevention, researchers list at the University of Keelen in the bulletin.

Finns retire as before.

The expected retirement age of fifty was in the second year 63.8 years. The expectation shows the average age at which people retire in Finland.

The pension system has been changed so that the retirement age of those born in 1965 and later is tied to changes in life expectancy.

