The years go by, gray hair appears, the skin wrinkles, the breasts sag, the knees ache and the memory begins to fail. The consequences of aging are scary, and it’s easy to believe that once we reach maturity, our well-being can only get worse. We idealize youth as that stage of life in which all of biology plays in our favor. We visualize the young as an enthusiast full of vitality and the old as a downcast poor. However, reality is full of sad young and happy old. Beyond the difficulties that each group faces in their environment, biology does not treat older people as badly as it might seem.

As we get older we process emotions differently. Specifically, throughout our adult lives we experience negative emotions less frequently, until they stabilize around the age of sixty, while positive emotions remain constant. This phenomenon, known as the positivity effect, has been amply proven by scienceespecially in aspects such as memory or attention.

An example gives us an investigation published in 2003 by scientists at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Two images of the same person’s face appeared on a screen, one showing a neutral expression and the other showing joy, anger, or sadness. The two images would then disappear, and a small gray dot would appear behind one of them. Each study participant had to indicate by pressing a button as soon as possible whether the dot had appeared after the image on the right or on the left. Older people took longer to press the button when the dot appeared after images of angry or sad faces than when it appeared after happy faces, indicating that they tended to focus more attention on positive stimuli. However, the young participants did not show this difference.

More information:

Likewise, another study It showed that young adults and older adults do not look at all features equally when choosing a product. They showed the participants a graph that displayed information about various car models, such as gasoline consumption, and asked them which car they would choose. Older adults spent significantly more time analyzing the advantages of each car than the disadvantages, compared to the young.

Selective memory

As for memory, conclusive studies have also been done. In one of them, the participants had to see 32 different images that were displayed successively on a screen for two seconds. Some of them showed positive scenes, such as a smiling family embracing each other, other images were sad, such as a funeral, and others showed emotionless objects. Next, the participants had to describe as many images as they could remember. Older people recalled almost twice as many happy images as sad ones, while the memory of the young was not affected by the type of emotion.

Being able to explain the positivity effect is not an easy task. Since the amygdala is an important part of the brain in processing negative emotions, one could hypothesize that its deterioration is the cause of this effect. However, this does not appear to be the case, since has been shown that the functioning of the amygdala is hardly affected by age. Rather, recent evidence indicates that it is not so much a consequence of deterioration, but rather an adaptation.

Therefore, in order to understand the positivity effect, we have no choice but to look at other primates and animals. A direct consequence of this effect is that older people give more priority to valuable social relationships that provide them with positive experiences and tend to have fewer interpersonal conflicts. These characteristics can be easily studied in other species, so we can verify experimentally if the tendency to reduce negative emotions with age is exclusive to humans or not.

Interestingly, in other primates the opposite is often the case, that as an individual ages, a bias towards negativity occurs. This has been documented in capuchins, lemurs, and numerous species of monkeys in Africa and Asia. For example, field studies show that, in several macaque species, older individuals spend less time on sociable behaviors, such as grooming their mates, but provoke fights just as often as younger ones.

A very human oddity

Cayo Santiago is an island in Puerto Rico dedicated to the study of rhesus macaques, which were artificially introduced there in 1938. The semi-natural conditions in which these monkeys live allow researchers to carry out experiments that would be very complicated elsewhere. A study published in 2018 wanted to check if, like humans, old macaques also show less attention than young ones towards negative stimuli. A researcher would approach a macaque, show it a photo of another individual displaying a neutral or threatening emotion, and time the subject looking at the photo. The results were contrary to those obtained with humans, since the old paid more attention than the young to threatening faces.

Therefore, the positivity effect in the elderly does not seem to be an intrinsic consequence of primate aging, but rather a rarity. Even so, humans are not the only weird ones, because in this aspect chimpanzees are like us. Older individuals have milder personalities, are less involved in aggression, and display the same level of sociable behaviors.

Why do chimpanzees reduce aggression as they age and other primates don’t? The explanation could be found in the type of social organization. In a large number of primate species, it has been documented that older individuals reduce their social network, prioritizing those relationships of greater trust. Chimpanzees live in fission-fusion societies, where individuals within the same group separate into small subgroups for a certain period of time, which means that chimpanzees have more opportunities than other primates to get away from possible enemies.

Only in recent years is the effect of positivity beginning to be studied in more species of animals. In 2019 it was published the first study who addressed this issue with dogs. They found that older individuals reacted later than younger individuals to the sound of human crying, but did not show this difference when the sound was laughter. Therefore, dogs could also show a tendency similar to ours as they age.

Even so, it is necessary to expand the number of species studied to have a clear picture of the issue and to understand why humans reduce negative emotions with age. For now we will have to settle for knowing that happiness can simply be a matter of time.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.