Agree to Angelucci, Eni admits the publisher's interest. The details of the agreement

It's no longer a secret anymore, Eni is about to give up the Agi to Antonio Angelucci and the agreement would be found on a basis of around 30 million. After many denials from Eni, the first confirmation arrives, albeit partial. “Eni – reports a note from the group – is in the process of assessment of the expression of interest received from a third partyin the context of a preliminary conversationand any indiscretion that is emerging on the hypothesis of transfer or on the related terms is to be considered unfounded, as it is premature compared to the state of the comparison with the counterparty and of assessment“.

Eni – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – denies agreements with the Northern League deputy Antonio Angelucci on the sale of Agi, but for the first time admits that the group's offer which has its heart in the right-wing newspapers (Libero, Tempo and Giornale) is “in evaluation phase“. Environments within Agi consider the agreement to be a fact on the basis of a value of around 30 million euros: money that Angelucci would like to be partially compensated to continue the project early retirement plan already signed by Eni, (which would bring the workforce from 70 to 55 units). The agency's journalists – concludes Il Corriere – have another two days of strike was proclaimed: “The battle against the sale of Agi to the Angelucci group, which today is independent from political constraints, is one battle to defend the role of information in the country“, we read in a note from the cdr.