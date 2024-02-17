Machine that wins, we change

The presentation organized by Red Bull, which in recent days revealed the brand new RB20immediately set off alarm bells in the other headquarters of the various Formula 1 teams. Those who expected conservative choices from a team capable of winning 21 races out of 22 in 2023 were in fact disappointed.

Adrian Newey, together with all the engineers in Milton Keynes, gave birth to one car with aggressive and futuristic shapes which left observers stunned, starting from the lateral bellies which to some – at a conceptual level – reminded those of the Mercedes 'zero pod'which so little luck brought to the Brackley stable.

Aggressive, but with judgment

However, three-time world champion Max Verstappen, speaking to the official F1 website, showed absolute confidence in his team: “Everyone on the team seems positive to me. I don't think we made a mistake“.

“I am satisfied with the different and non-conservative path that the engineers have taken – continued Hasselt's #1 – ever since I saw the drawings and first modifications in Abu Dhabi last year. We had a great package in 2023. But our goal is to always do better.”. Furthermore, Verstappen wanted to distance any presumed similarity with the old version of Mercedes: “Mercedes style sides? No, I'm Red Bull style. Yes, aggressive, but in a measured way“.