A significant team of medical researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in New York, in collaboration with colleagues at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the German company BioNTech, has developed a customized mRNA vaccine that shows promising results against a shape of pancreatic cancer aggressive in clinical trial results.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal natures.

Aggressive pancreatic cancer: some details on the new study

During the research, the group of scientists demonstrated that T cells specific for neoantigens of aggressive pancreatic cancer, more specifically pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, can be activated by individualized mRNA vaccines. Amanda Huff and Neeha Zaidi of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published a News & Views article in the same issue of the journal outlining the team’s work.

Aggressive pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer because it typically has no symptoms until the advanced stages, when it is difficult to treat. One type of pancreatic cancer, called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is particularly deadly: It kills about 88 percent of those diagnosed, making it the third deadliest form of cancer in the United States. Patients diagnosed with PDAC are usually given two options: make plans to die or undergo medical and surgical treatment with their fingers crossed.

In recent years, immune checkpoint inhibitors, which are immunotherapeutic agents, have proven effective for several types of cancer. However, PDAC is not one of them, although the team now reports that personalized vaccines could make such an approach viable.

Immunotherapy works by causing the immune system to attack tumors by recognizing proteins (neoantigens) on the surface of cancer cells. The research team found that an individualized mRNA vaccine can incite the attachment of neoantigen-specific T cells to the surface of aggressive pancreatic cancer.