After riots at a music festival in Munich, the police increased the number of officers deployed. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Bottles were thrown and people were injured at a music festival in Munich. The police then increased the number of officers deployed on Saturday from around 300 to 400.

Munich – At a large rap festival with more than 40,000 visitors in Munich, there were riots and injuries over the weekend. A spokesman for the Munich police headquarters reported on Sunday that the mood among the audience was “remarkably aggressive”.

Already on Friday, the first day of the three-day Rolling Loud Festival, nine folders were injured and bottles were thrown. Individual visitors were also injured on the days.

According to the police, a security company has withdrawn its 65 folders because of the incidents on the grounds of the Munich exhibition center. But there were several security companies on site. Because of the incidents, the police had increased the number of officers deployed on Saturday from around 300 to 400.

According to the police, the mood calmed down on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the concerts continued as planned. In the meantime, there was even a cancellation of the event in the room.

The Rolling Loud festival took place in Germany for the first time. The festival started in Miami in the US state of Florida, later international offshoots developed, the organizers speak of the largest rap festival in the world. The organizers were initially unable to comment. dpa