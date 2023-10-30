Thousands of Australians affected by magpie attacks in 2023

Aggressive Australian magpies, also called whistling crows, attack people from September to October. Spring comes to Australia during these months, and male magpies protect nests and offspring. Thousands of people suffer from their attacks. How do Australians protect themselves from angry birds?

On October 18, a recording of an Australian magpie attacking a cyclist went viral on the Internet. The author of the video, Alejandro Rios, who became the target of the aggressive bird, moved to the Australian city of Brisbane from Colombia less than a year ago. He immediately got a job as a cook at a catering company and calmly rode his bicycle to work.

However, on September 20, he had a sworn enemy. Now every time on the way home he is attacked by a magpie and pecks at his helmet. The man reacted to this with humor and said that he considered the bird to be his somewhat unbalanced friend.

She is a little friend and a little enemy. I love animals, so I consider her a friend who really, really hates me. Alejandro Rios

Preparing to move to the east of Australia, the young man studied information about the dangers that await people there. Everyone knows about regular invasions of poisonous spiders and the danger of being eaten by a shark while swimming in the ocean.

Foreigners are less interested in “swooping magpie season,” and this is understandable: spiders, crocodiles and sharks look much more impressive. However, these birds cause almost more problems for residents of Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia every year than all predatory fish and poisonous arthropods combined.

Hundreds of people affected by magpie attacks in 2023

In 2013, John Clark was swooped down by a magpie while he was riding his bike. The man returned home and tried to find some information about bird aggression on the Internet, but there was only general information from government websites. Then Clark, who works as a web developer, decided to create his own page where every Australian could talk about bird attacks. He launched the Magpie Alert! resource, which is now one of the largest in the country.

In 2023 there will be almost three thousand people told on Clark’s website about the magpies that attacked them. 378 Australians suffered various injuries. On October 26 alone, five new stories appeared, and one man was pecked by a bird until he bled.

The reasons for magpie attacks are well known to biologists. In September-November, these territorial birds begin the period of laying eggs and feeding their offspring. Females incubate the eggs, and males forage for food and drive away those who, in their opinion, could harm the chicks

However, 80 percent of Australian magpies nest near people, so it is their males with heightened paternal instinct who designate them as their main enemies.

They especially hate children and cyclists. Biologist Gisela Kaplan believes that the reason is the dangerous behavior of these groups of people, according to the birds. Cyclists have part of their face hidden by a helmet, which magpies don’t like. Children irritate them with their activity, noise and unpredictability.

Some Australians almost had their eyes pecked out by magpies

A male Australian magpie can attack a person up to 120 meters from the nest. At the same time, birds have an excellent memory for faces and can pursue the same people for years. It is believed that magpies attack those who frightened them or tried to drive them away every spring for up to five years in a row. Moreover, it is not at all necessary to offend the male with something in order to become a target for his attacks.

I’m naturally terrified. I have no idea why the bird hates me, but that’s the way it is… I’ve never hurt her in my life, honestly! Tione ZylstraAustralian resident

Photo: David Lade / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Most attacks are without consequences, but in recent years there have been at least four cases where diving magpies have seriously harmed people.

In 2018, four-year-old Indie and five-year-old Finn from Perth nearly lost their eyes due to a bird attack. Both children had to be hospitalized with severe eye injuries, and attacked there is one male in one day. The city administration said the bird should be removed from the park, which sparked protests from animal rights activists.

In September 2019, a 76-year-old man was cycling in a park near Wollongong, New South Wales, when a magpie attacked him. In an attempt to dodge, he drove off the path, crashed into a fence, fell and suffered a serious head injury. Local residents gave him first aid and called an ambulance. However, at the hospital, doctors were unable to help the man – the injuries were too serious.

In August 2021, a magpie attacked a woman with her five-month-old daughter in a Brisbane park. The Australian woman rushed to run with the child in her arms, but after another dive the bird fell. The girl was seriously injured and could not be saved.

In November of the same year, an aggressive magpie nearly pecked out the eye of Christian Nissen in Melbourne. An elderly man was riding a bicycle when became a target aggressive male magpie.

The bird turned around and tried to peck me right in the eye. Then she spun in the air and pecked her in the eye again. The neighbors said that I was already the fifth person she attacked. Christian Nissen

The Australian needed major surgery to save his eye. And all this is not counting the many cases when birds pecked people until they bled, sometimes, for example, almost tearing off their earlobes.

Experts advise children to wear special helmets during periods of bird aggression

During the many years of confrontation, Australians have come up with many ways to protect themselves from aggressive magpies. Experts, for example, advise parents to put protective helmets on their children every time they go outside.

It is believed that birds don’t attack, if you look them straight in the eye. True, magpies usually dive from a height, so it’s not always possible to play staring contest with them. Because of this, many Australians, during periods of magpie aggression, wear hats and helmets with eyes on the back of their heads. This one, however, can also hardly be called trouble-free.

Some cyclists attach many thin spikes to their helmets in an attempt to scare away birds. Others advise wearing sunglasses on the back of the head to make the bird think it is being watched. However, Australian magpies are very smart – many quickly recognize deception and rush to attack

Australian woman with a protective helmet. Photo: Tony Wills/ Wikimedia Commons

Despite the ardent dislike of cyclists and children, not everyone is attacked by birds. The same Alejandro Rios said that many cyclists ride along his route, but the magpie considers him its enemy.

Biologists cannot come up with any concrete solution to this problem and advise people to be careful in the spring and wear protection. After another high-profile attack, the authorities are trying to take tough measures against the magpies, but this causes protests not only among animal rights activists, but also among hundreds of thousands of Australians.

However, sometimes officials are seeking his. For example, in September 2021, the Sydney administration “neutralized” a male who injured several people in the park. He nearly pierced the skull of one woman with a powerful blow, leaving a large bruise on her face.

Australians often take the matter of defending against magpies into their own hands and deal with them. In May, a Victorian resident was given a large fine for independently killing four magpies that were constantly attacking him. Every year, wildlife officials find dozens of birds hit by arrows, bullets, or poison.

Australian magpies. Photo: Toby Hudson / Wikimedia Commons

It must be said that not only people suffer from the magpies’ terror. “They don’t just attack people. Other bird species, such as crows, are affected by them. And they rush at dogs too,” told Macquarie University ecologist Ben Ashton.

At the same time, he noted that only 10 percent of males rush at people, so there is no need to exaggerate the dangers and demonize birds. However, those who were seriously injured by magpies are unlikely to agree with this.