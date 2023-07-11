EU green light for the first bispecific antibody targeted at the worst form of lymphoma. Roche announces that the European Commission has granted a Conditional Marketing Authorization for glofitamab (Columvi*) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (Dlbcl) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. “Thanks to this approval – underlines the Swiss group – glofitamab becomes the first CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody activating T lymphocytes available for the treatment of European patients with the most common and aggressive form of lymphoma following two or more therapeutic lines”.

“Glofitamab has the potential to change the current standard of care in Dlbcl,” Roche said. “In addition to inducing early and durable complete responses in heavily pretreated or refractory patients, it was designed to be administered over a fixed period of time, so that patients can know when the treatment will end and have a period of time free from treatment”. It is “a chemo-free and ready-to-use therapy, unlike other options that involve longer preparation times, cell sampling and manipulation before starting treatment, and this could prove to be particularly important for patients at high risk of disease progression”.

Every year in Europe about 36,000 people are diagnosed with Dlbcl, explains a note. While many Dlbcl patients respond to initial treatment, 4 out of 10 do not benefit from the current standard of care – first-line treatment – and most patients requiring subsequent lines of therapy achieve poor outcomes. “We are confident that glofitamab will significantly improve the treatment experience for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, thanks to the important efficacy data from the pivotal study, its ready availability and fixed-duration regimen,” says Federico Pantellini. , Medical Affairs Lead Roche Italy. “At Roche – he recalls – we have been committed to the field of oncohematology for a long time. In recent years, in particular, we have been strongly dedicating ourselves to the development of bispecific antibodies activating T lymphocytes in order to develop cutting-edge therapeutic approaches that can bring results clinical and organizational data relevant to patients. We are delighted to hear of the approval of glofitamab as the first approved treatment in this area for European patients.”

“Patients suffering from heavily pretreated or refractory Dlbcl unfortunately had few therapeutic alternatives – remarked Paolo Corradini, full professor of Hematology at the University of Milan and director of the Hematology Division of the Irccs Foundation National Cancer Institute of Milan, who participated in the registration study of glofitamab and has already treated several patients in the field of active compassionate use in Italy – In recent years the therapeutic landscape has been enriched with effective therapies, such as for example Car-T and now, with the approval of glofitamab , we will have another significant breakthrough in the treatment of these patients.Currently available data suggest that glofitamab is able to induce a consistent percentage of long-lasting responses, even in those who have previously failed a therapy based on Car-T cells thus representing a valid salvage therapy”.

“Thanks to the participation in the phase 1/2 study NP30179 – reports Carmelo Carlo-Stella, full professor of Hematology at Humanitas University – I had the opportunity to observe firsthand the early, rapid and lasting responses that glofitamab is able to induce in heavily pretreated and previously treatment-refractory Dlbcl patients.With this approval, European Dlbcl patients treated with at least two prior lines of therapy will have a new treatment option for which it is easy to predict a significant clinical impact, potentially curative in a good number of patients. Due to its efficacy and short-term treatment regimen, glofitamab used as a single agent will help alleviate some of the physical and emotional burdens caused by cytotoxic therapies and improve patients’ quality of life.”

“The approval of this innovative therapy, together with all the scientific innovations, represents an important treatment opportunity for haematological patients, capable of improving their expectation and quality of life”, comments Pino Toro, national president of Ail, an association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, which “with its 83 provincial sections distributed throughout the country works to support hematological patients and their families by accompanying them in all stages of the treatment process, from diagnosis to therapy”. Ail also “supports scientific research – adds Toro – and favors the progress of knowledge by providing information on all onco-haematological pathologies, organizes seminars and moments of discussion between patients and doctors, and activates numerous services that can help them deal with the daily disease. For over 50 years, AIL has been aiming to improve the quality of life of patients and to raise public awareness of the fight against blood cancer”.

The EU approval for glofitamab – details the note – is based on the positive results of the phase 1/2 pivotal study NP30179, in which the drug induced fast, early and lasting responses in people with Dlbcl R/R. Overall, 83.3% of patients were refractory to the most recent therapy, 90% were refractory to any prior line of therapy, and 35.2% had received prior Car-T cell therapy. The results showed that the antibody, administered in 12 21-day cycles, induced a complete response (Cr) in 35.2% of patients – over a third – and that 50% achieved a complete or partial response. Among those who achieved a complete response, 74.6% maintained it at 12 months, and the median duration of complete response has not been reached. The median time to complete response was 42 days. The most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (Crs, 64.3%), neutropenia i.e. decreased white blood cells (37.7%), anemia (30.5%) and thrombocytopenia i.e. decreased platelet count (24 .7%). CRS was generally mild (grade 1 48.1%, grade 2 12.3%) and only one patient discontinued treatment for the syndrome.

Additional data from a larger cohort of study NP30179 and published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ confirm the efficacy and durability of the response obtained with glofitamab. The drug was associated with early and durable responses in heavily pretreated or refractory Dlbcl patients, with 39.4% achieving a median Cr and DOR (duration of response) of 18.4 months. The median time to complete response was 42 days, with most responses identified at the first disease review (approximately 1.4 months after treatment initiation). More than half of the patients (51.6%) achieved a partial or complete response. The most common adverse event was Crs, which was generally mild (grade 1 47.4%, grade 2 11.7%) and occurred at starting doses. Glofitamab-related adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in only 3.2% of patients.

Glofitamab has already been approved by the US FDA and also in Canada, and filing of applications for registration with other regulatory authorities around the world is currently underway, Roche reports. As part of a broad clinical development program of CD20xCD3 bispecific T-lymphocyte activating antibodies, Roche is exploring the potential of glofitamab and mosunetuzumab in early treatment lines and in combination with other innovative, chemotherapy-free molecules. such as polatuzumab vedotin, with the goal of providing patients with longer-lasting results. The Company will continue the glofitamab clinical development program, which includes the Phase 3 Starglo study evaluating glofitamab in combination with Gemox (gemcitabine and oxaliplatin), versus rituximab in combination with Gemox in patients with Dlbcl R/R in second or subsequent lines of treatment unsuitable for autologous stem cell transplantation. Further phase 3 studies are also planned in patients with newly diagnosed Dlbcl, thus investigating the potential of glofitamab also as a first-line treatment.