Chinese diplomats who appear particularly rough are called wolf warriors. For a long time, China’s leadership approved of this behavior. Is that still the case?

China’s diplomats behave like the soldiers in the most successful Chinese film series: they take no prisoners. Image: Picture Alliance

Dhe “Wolf Warriors” films are among the most successful in Chinese cinema history. In the first part, foreign mercenaries attack Chinese special forces, led by the villain “Tom Cat”, a former Navy SEAL. Bullets fly around the ears of the wolf warrior unit, it whistles and explodes, danger lurks everywhere. In the end, Tom Cat is killed with a knife after a duel. The hero says, “Whoever attacks China will be punished, no matter how far away the target is.”

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

The second part of 2017 takes place in Africa, where the hero saves a government from being overthrown by rebels supported by Americans. He also helps evacuate Chinese workers who are stuck there. A Chinese passport appears in the credits along with the words “Citizens of the People’s Republic of China: If you are in danger abroad, do not give up! Please remember that behind you stands a strong motherland.”