The major central banks are now all rowing in the same direction. Following the decision of the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since 2020the race to bring the price of money back to levels where it neither penalizes nor overheats the economy is on. The European Central Bank acted first in June with a 25 basis point cut, followed by the Bank of England in August with another of the same size – in a very divided vote that ended with a pyrrhic victory for the Yeah by five votes to four—, Frankfurt lowered them again with the same intensity last week, and this Wednesday it was finally the turn of the Fed, which has recovered the lost ground in one fell swoop.

Not only that. The decisiveness shown by reducing rates by 50 basis points has suddenly put it ahead: at least another 0.50 point cut is expected to be spread between the meetings of November 7 and December 18, which would mean a reduction of 100 basis points this year. A push to which the other central banks are no strangers.

In the case of the ECB, the one who opened the floodgatesthe forecast is more conservative. Although Christine Lagarde and her team insist on a meeting-by-meeting approach and dependent on data, the market interprets that she will pause again in October, as she did in July, and leave them intact at 3.5%, waiting until December to cut rates again. If this scenario becomes reality, the annual balance would be 75 basis points lower than that of her counterparts on the other side of the Atlantic.

That prediction, however, did not take into account the Fed’s move on Wednesday, which was more aggressive than expected and is only just being digested. At the very least, it could open up internal debates on whether it would not be advisable to also take advantage of the meeting on 17 October, to be held in Ljubljana (Slovenia), to undertake a cut. The proximity of the date, only five weeks after the last meeting, plays against it, since the Governing Council will not have a large amount of new data to analyse whether inflation is going as it should.

Sebastiano Chiodino, chief investment officer at Generali AM, believes the ECB is likely not to be immune from the Fed’s shift. “It could have repercussions in the eurozone, where a cut in October was not the central scenario and the market still prices it at a 30% probability. The ECB’s determination to act when updated quarterly forecasts are available, at least at this stage, could now come into conflict with a bolder Fed and prove, at least from a reputational point of view, less sustainable despite the different mandates of the two central banks.”

The ECB’s perception is that September will be a trap for inflation: they expect the statistics to be favourable this month, but that they will get worse in the last quarter of the year, when the base effect will cause an increase in energy inflation, so they do not want to rush into things. Nor do they want to give the impression that their policies are conditioned by what happens in the United States. Lagarde has acknowledged that what happens in the world’s largest economy has consequences in Europe, but she maintains that the ECB is independent, and the economic moments of both blocks, as well as their respective inflations, have their own peculiarities.We are data-dependent, not Fed-dependent“, he concluded in April.

This mantra, which the ECB, jealous of its autonomy in public, tries not to deviate from, clashes with other analyses. A study by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) concluded that the course of rates in the United States has been the most determining factor in the ECB’s decisions since 2021, not because of a comfortable following, but because the economic effects of the cuts from New York recommended it.

By altering factors such as currencies, the Fed’s move complicates the wait-and-see stance in October. Among its side effects is the strength of the euro, which is trading at around 1.11 dollars, and has left the summer of 2022, when it was below the greenback for the first time in 20 years, far behind. It is true that the rise in the euro helps to contain inflation, because it allows oil and gas to be bought more cheaply, which is paid for in dollars, but at the same time it makes community exports less competitive, and European tourist destinations become more expensive.

What is happening with the euro is also happening with many other currencies around the world. A few minutes after the Fed’s decision, the Dollar index, an index that measures the dollar’s ​​strength against a basket of currencies (euro, pound, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar and Swedish krona). fell to its lowest level since July 2023. The same was true for the Bloomberg Asia Dollar basket of Asian currencies, which fell to 14-month highs, although the trend was contained during the session.

The Bank of England does not make a move

For now, the Bank of England, which had to decide whether or not to change its interest rates on Thursday, just a few hours after the Fed’s bombshell, has not been carried away by the fireworks displayed by Jerome Powell. The country has the same inflation as the euro zone, 2.2%, but even so, the members of the bank decided on Thursday, by a large majority of 8 votes to 1, to keep rates unchanged at 5%.

His position is being the most hawk of the three major banks, although ING does not expect this restrictive stance to last too long. “By the end of this year we believe the bank will have more confidence in the inflation outlook and will be content to accelerate the pace of cuts.”

When the ECB cut rates in June, ahead of the Fed, many economists pointed out how unusual that was. Now, with the Fed gaining speed and paying more attention to the labour market situation as part of its dual mandate (along with price stability), there are voices accusing Frankfurt of going too slowly, even though its rate cuts have already partially fed through to the real economy, with the Euribor below 3% making variable mortgages cheaper. “The Fed will continue, but the extent of the cuts to come will depend on the pace of the labour market, while inflation will slow down with the sharp fall in oil prices. The question remains for the ECB, whose cut last week already looks ridiculous,” says Philippe Waecther, chief economist at Ostrum AM.

Instead, Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist at Arcano Research believes the Fed is justified in moving faster. “It has more ammunition to cut rates than the ECB, because European productivity is lower, and inflation data is much better than in Europe. The US core rate is lower excluding the OER (Owners Equivalent Rentwhich measures the rent that would be paid to replace a house currently owned), which is not imputed in Europe and is very relevant. The ECB is going to lower rates at a slower pace than the Fed in the next four quarters,” he predicts on the phone.