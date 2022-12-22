A state of controversy and a great difference in opinions arose due to a complaint published by «Emirates Today», from drivers who reported that they were facing bullying from some of their counterparts, who stick to their vehicles aggressively, and deliberately harass them if they do not give them the way quickly.

The largest category of participating drivers said through the newspaper’s account on the “Instagram” network that drivers who used to drive slowly were the main cause of the problem.

Others emphasized that the problem lies in the behavior of “aggressive drivers”, who consider fast lanes their monopoly, so they deliberately cling to other vehicles from behind, and provoke panic among committed drivers, to force them to give way quickly, which leads to their confusion, and may cause more serious consequences, such as accidents.

In turn, Dubai Police confirmed that not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles is a serious violation, as it resulted in 350 traffic accidents during the first half of this year, resulting in the death of nine people, and the injury of 248 people with varying injuries.

She explained that driving slowly, especially on fast lanes, reflects – on the other hand – a weakness in the traffic culture of some drivers, and may raise some problems on the road.

In detail, drivers considered that the front driver, who insists on driving slowly, bears responsibility for the occurrence of traffic accidents. One of them said that fines should be issued against the front driver who does not give way, pointing out that he was fined more than once because the person driving in front of him deliberately braked more than once on the highway. Another called for the need to take a firm stand with people who drive their cars at less than the road speed limit on the highway.

A third pointed out that there are drivers who deliberately drive on the two express lanes from the left at less than the maximum speed, which prompts others to overtake from the right, and drive at a faster speed on the right lanes, which are supposed to be intended for drivers who want to drive at an average speed, which is a cause of accidents. Accidents, due to speed differences.

A fourth confirmed that the drivers who insist on driving slowly are the real bullies, because they are intransigent towards others, while a fifth said, “You find one of them walking at 70 km on a street at a speed of 140 km per hour, and refuses to give way to the one coming from behind, without taking into account his circumstances, if it is related to an appointment.” Work or an emergency situation that requires access to the hospital.

A sixth added: “They walk slowly and do not give way, as if they are stuck to the road, and they describe others as bullies.” And a seventh added: “The (road turtles) must be held accountable, as one of them walks at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour on a highway, and refuses to give way.”

An eighth mentioned: “The street speed is 120 kilometers, and one of them drives at a speed of 70 kilometers on the far left, and brakes every 100 meters, and if he approaches the radar, the speed goes down to 50 kilometers per hour, and they say (bullying)!” A ninth said, “Sorry, those who complain are the cause of the problem, and they must be violated, because they obstruct the road and do not give way to others. It is natural for them to make other drivers nervous and be subject to bullying.”

A tenth called for intensifying patrols and increasing fines for anyone who does not give way and drives his car at a speed lower than that prescribed for highways.

Another female driver stated that the category that drives slowly is at fault, and another added: “Why does someone insist on driving on the fast lane, as long as he is not in a hurry?”

On the other hand, bullied drivers revealed complex situations to which they were exposed due to the aggressive behavior of others. A female driver said: “Several days ago, a vehicle aggressively stuck to my car from behind, and there was no way for its driver to give way, in light of the presence of another car to my right. Then I gave her the lane as soon as there was an opportunity for that, and I was surprised by her driver acting aggressively, occupying the water areas without justification, until he sprayed spray in my face, which caused my confusion, and almost caused a problem.

Another added: “I was driving my car on the fast track on the far left at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour, and there is a vehicle on my right, and another in front of me, while the driver of the rear vehicle insists on sticking to my car, so should I fly, for example ?!

A third confirmed that the complaint is 100% realistic, and stubbornness leads to accidents. It is necessary to respect others on the road, so that they treat you the same, instead of remorse if you caused the death or injury of one of them.

A fourth demanded strictness towards aggressive drivers who cling to vehicles from behind, and another confirmed that these behaviors create confusion and cause accidents. firm stance towards them.

For his part, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles is aggressive behavior and a dangerous violation, which resulted in 350 traffic accidents during the first half of this year. Nine people died, and 248 others were injured, compared to 203 accidents during the same period last year, which resulted in the death of 10 people and the injury of 160 others.

He explained that driving slowly, especially on highways, reflects – on the other hand – a weakness in the traffic culture of some drivers, and may raise some problems on the road, especially if it is less than the minimum prescribed road speed, realizing that even in this case it is not assumed that The reaction is aggressive on the part of other drivers, especially in light of the presence of channels provided by the relevant agencies, such as the “We are all police” and “Police Eye” services, which are provided by the Dubai Police to receive complaints from community members, and document them with pictures or videos.

He stressed that it is necessary to be aware of important aspects in this matter, most notably the need to give way to the one coming from behind on the left express lane, even if he exceeds the prescribed speed, because he is ultimately responsible for his behavior, and there are (radar) control devices that monitor speeders, so obstinacy and intransigence are not assumed. Give way to the one coming from behind, on the pretext of adhering to the speed limit, because the front driver is not aware of the conditions of others. Perhaps there is an emergency situation that forces the one coming from behind to speed up, and the police remain concerned in this case to take the necessary action with him.

He pointed out that the front driver’s insistence on not giving way may be a reason for an accident, when the driver coming from behind is forced to overtake from the right at great speed, and finds another slow-moving vehicle in front of him, and collides with it from behind.

Al Mazrouei stressed that everyone must realize that the road does not belong to anyone, and there is a clear law that must be adhered to, and values ​​and morals that everyone is supposed to have, the most important of which is tolerance, and not considering other drivers as opponents, so a safe distance must be adhered to with front vehicles by those coming from behind. It is also imperative to disclose if required.

He continued, “The state has provided roads that are the best of their kind in the world, including several lanes, and equipped with the latest traffic control technologies, and everyone should enjoy driving on them in safety and discipline, instead of acting aggressively and endangering life.”

He pointed out that the Dubai Police General Traffic Department recorded 14,084 violations during the first half of this year for not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles, and this reflects the effectiveness of the control devices, and the important role that traffic men play in deterring any transgressor.

Maintain a safe distance

A few of the drivers participating in the dialogue expressed a moderate stance, and one of them mentioned that he is keen to adhere to the safe distance, in order to preserve his safety and the lives of others, and warns the front driver with a simple intermittent light to give way, as he may not have noticed it, and gives him the way to pass safely and then cross.

Another said: “There is insistence on exchanging accusations, and holding each party responsible for the other, although the road bears everyone’s responsibility, and there are enough tracks to bear those who prefer moderate driving and those who prefer speed.”