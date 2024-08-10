Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 7:13

The first debate between the candidates for mayor of São Paulo gave strong indications that this could be the election with the most low-level episodes and personal attacks in the history of the capital. Pablo Marçal (PRTB), an influencer from Goiás who decided to take a chance on the race for mayor of São Paulo, was the one who contributed the most to this scenario.

Amidst so much aggression, one fact ended up going almost unnoticed: the polarization between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which dominated much of the pre-campaign, was practically forgotten during the meeting organized by Band.

‘Puppets’

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) even tried to put forward the idea that Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and the current mayor and candidate for reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB) would be “puppets” of Lula and Bolsonaro, but the provocation had no impact and Datena himself did not insist on the strategy.

Boulos, who had bet on polarization during the pre-campaign, barely spoke about his ally. Only once did he say he was proud of the president’s support. He called the mayor an “embarrassed Bolsonaro supporter” and Marçal a “rejected Bolsonaro supporter,” a stance far removed from what has been seen in recent months. Nunes, in turn, explored Boulos’ controversial statements about Venezuela, but he did not mention Lula or the PT.

From the electorate’s point of view, this stance by the candidates can be considered positive, as it opens up space for the discussion of proposals for the city.

Local issues

There are a few explanations for why polarization has taken a back seat. The first is Datena’s failure to address the issue, since part of his electoral strategy is based precisely on this discourse.

The second is that, according to members of the Nunes and Boulos campaigns, qualitative research indicates that voters are more interested in discussing local issues than national matters.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.