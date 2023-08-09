Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Italian beaches on the Adriatic are currently experiencing problems with crabs. The blue crab continues to spread. (Iconic image) © Michael Kri/Imago

The aggressive blue crab continues to spread in Italy’s Adriatic Sea. The government in Rome announces immediate measures.

Munich/Venice – Between Lake Garda, Rome, the Amalfi Coast, Sicily and Venice, clams and mussels are part of the menus of many tourist restaurants. But: On the Adriatic Sea in Italy, where there are entire mussel farms for breeding shellfish, a particularly aggressive type of crab is causing problems for fishermen and producers. We are talking about the so-called blue crab, also called blue swimming crab.

Clams and mussels threatened: Blue crabs are causing concern on the Adriatic

The blue crab is actually native to the western Atlantic. But it is appearing more and more frequently in other European waters. In May, for example, it was sensationally detected for the first time in the Baltic Sea. In the Italian part of the Adriatic it is now probably even found in large numbers.

The starvation of the blue crab is worrying an entire industry. Specifically, the agricultural breeding of shellfish and thus the food industry. It is a headache, especially for gastronomy in the northern Adriatic region. For example in Rimini, which is struggling with party holidaymakers. Or in Venice and Udine, where hailstorms recently provided winter pictures. According to the Austrian news portal, the Italian government in Rome oe24.at measures against the spread of the insidious crab species have now been decided.

Causes concern on the Italian Adriatic coast: the blue crab. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

Blue crab on the Adriatic: Italian government decides on emergency measures

So 2.9 million euros in emergency aid were decided, which should be invested in the containment of the allegedly aggressive crabs. The Ministry of Agriculture justified this budget by saying that Italy’s world-leading mussel production was under threat. The funds are to go to fishing cooperatives, which are trying to curb the stock of blue crabs with a large-scale campaign, it was said loudly oe24.at on Monday (August 7) ​​from the cabinet in Rome. Because: The blue crab is said to eat shellfish, smaller fish and fish roe, the report explains, and it is even said to cut up fishing nets in places.

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida paid a special visit to the delta of the Po Valley in northern Italy near Chioggia south of Venice on Sunday (August 6), where mussels and other shellfish are bred in lagoon-like water fields and where the infestation by blue crabs is said to be particularly severe. The local Adriatic fishermen are apparently also taking action against the blue crab. According to reports, they are increasingly supplying restaurants near Venice and Trieste that have put the blue crab on the menu.

Blue crab on the Adriatic: Appeal to Italian cooks

There was also an appeal from Parliament to Italian chefs to create dishes with blue crab. MP Mauro Malaguti is quoted as saying: “The blue crab is delicious, you can use it to make excellent spaghetti and invent new recipes. We need to award the best blue crab recipes. This will allow us to increase catches and rid our seas of this aggressive species.” (pm)