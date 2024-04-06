In a new criticism of the Supreme Court, the owner of X declares that a possible data leak goes “against the will of the population”

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk he said this Saturday (April 6, 2024) that the “aggressive censorship” of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) “seems to violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil.”

The comment was made based on the publication of the North American journalist Michael Shellenberger from 4th (3.Apr). According to him, “Brazil is involved in a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression led by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes”.

Earlier, Musk questioned Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes “why is there so much censorship” in the country. The question was asked in a publication on X on January 11, in which Moraes congratulates former Minister of the Court Ricardo Lewandowski for his position as Minister of Justice and Public Security.

The reviews make reference to what Shellenberger called it “Twitter Files Brazil”. Read more in this report.

According to him, Moraes' decisions at the head of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) “threaten democracy in Brazil”. According to the journalist, in 2022, the minister asked the social network to intervene in publications by members of the National Congress and requested access to users' personal details – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The information is part of the “Twitter Files Brazil”.