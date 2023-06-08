Researchers from the Skin Cancer Center of the Ruhr University Bochum, the Helmholtz Center in Munich, the German Cancer Center in Heidelberg and the ETH Zurich investigated the aggressive cancer cell properties of the breast cancer metastatic by directly analyzing patients’ metastatic biopsies. Their study presents new mechanistic insights into how more aggressive cancer cells proliferate and spread disease.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.

Aggressive cancer cells: this is how they behave

For most types of cancer, the primary tumor is not the cause of death, but rather metastasis, the spread of cancer cells throughout the body. Metastatic progression is a complex cascade of steps and there can be a significant delay between initial spread and subsequent growth, ultimately destroying vital organs, such as the lung, liver or brain.

Initially, researchers focused on activating a cellular program that has long been implicated in metastasis, the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). In experimental settings, activating this program has been shown to change the identity of cancer cells, such as breast cancer or some types of skin cancer, thereby making these epithelial cancer cells more mobile through the adoption of cell properties mesenchymal cells, such as fibroblasts.

Importantly, the researchers found that both epithelial and mesenchymal cancer cells were present in the metastatic biopsies. However, only epithelial cells propagated disease and initiated new metastases in experimental models.

“There is still conflicting data on the exact role of EMT in metastasis,” said Dr. Christina Scheel, one of the senior authors. “We think our discovery has the potential to unify many of them by describing a new mechanism at play.”

Specifically, the researchers then used a series of molecular analyzes to uncover a global epigenetic program in breast cancer tumor cells that determined whether these cells were able to maintain their epithelial identity after EMT activation or whether were completely reprogrammed into a mesenchymal cell state.