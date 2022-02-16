[Rassegna stampa] – The time is almost here. In a day there Ferrari will finally show the public the new one F1-75. The presentation of the latest addition to Maranello is particularly awaited because it is now almost three seasons that all expectations of a return to the top of the Cavallino have been focused on the season of the regulatory revolution. Originally it was supposed to be 2021, then the pandemic changed the plans. So here is the 2022 season: the one in which Ferrari will have to return to win – it hasn’t happened since 22 September 2019 – and maybe even to compete with Mercedes and Red Bull for the world title.

For the Italians, the Maranello team has always represented a sort of ‘national team of engines’ and the fact that the last world title dates back to 2008 – even 2007 for the drivers’ title – generates a pressure that is not easy to bear. The fact that numerous presentations of other single-seaters have already taken place, although not always with the real car that will take to the track, will help fans, enthusiasts and technicians to make a first comparison on colors and shapes. The first effective response, however, can only be obtained after a few days, with the expected and highly protected ones Barcelona test. Meanwhile, the Italian press obviously did not fail to pay attention to theunveilas evidenced by today’s article by Giorgio Terruzzi on Corriere della Sera.

“[…] the Ferrari F1-75 is a Milan fan. Red and black for a top-ranking livery, vaguely similar to that of the “641” that competed in the 1990 World Cup. Those who have seen it tell of a rampant look […] especially on the wings. Those who designed it are aware that they have chosen an aggressive philosophy. […]. The ritual is a winter classic, it condenses hopes, fears and emotions […]. However, a highly anticipated event […]. Unlike other teams, […], it will be an authentic first viewing. In other words, a car that is very close to the one that will go on the track […]. […]. That it goes fast right away is relatively less important than in the past: the important thing is that it grows a lot, well and quickly […]. The dominant idea: to explore without fear and then to modify, to optimize with criteria that are in turn reformulated. Coming from a long critical period seems to have generated a push towards the extreme. […]. Will the horses found at the stall be enough? Nobody knows. Not even at Mercedes, Honda and Renault where they have also invested energy and money on the development of engines that use petrol containing 10% ethanol. More “green” but penalizing on the power front. […]”.