The Israeli Army attacked several posts in Lebanon this Friday in response to the launch of anti-tank projectiles and missiles from Lebanese territory to Israel, while hostilities continue with the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

This afternoon, “several (rocket) launches were identified from Lebanon towards Israel, two of which crossed into Israeli territory”An Israeli military spokesman said in a statement, after anti-aircraft alarms sounded in Israeli communities in the border area with this Arab country during the day.

In response, Israeli artillery “attacked the point of origin of the fire,” the same source detailed. He added that this Friday the troops “attacked a Hezbollah terrorist cell responsible for launching anti-tank missiles” towards northern Israel.

In the last few hours, “Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in the Wadi Hamul area of ​​Lebanon”and “among the targets attacked were (projectile) launching points, a military complex and additional terrorist infrastructure.”



According to the military spokesperson, this morning “several launches were also identified from Lebanon towards the Dovev and Baram areas in northern Israel,” after which Israeli forces also attacked “the sources of the launches” with artillery.

The Israeli-Lebanese border is experiencing its greatest tension since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006following an upsurge in aggression by pro-Palestinian militias the day after the outbreak of the war between the Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Gaza, on October 7.

Since the beginning of hostilities in the area, more than 171 deaths have been recorded: 13 in Israel – 9 soldiers and 4 civilians – and at least 159 in Lebanon, including 122 members of Hezbollah, 16 members of Palestinian militias, one soldier and 20 civilians – including three journalists and three children.

Israel has deployed more than 200,000 troops to its northern borderwhere violence has also caused the displacement of thousands of inhabitants: some 80,000 people have been evacuated from communities in northern Israel and more than 70,000 have fled southern Lebanon.

