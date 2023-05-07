The decisive match of the semifinals of the promotion phase of the First Regional Futsal between Espíritu Santo de Espinardo and Alamico de Albudeite ended this Saturday in a pitched battle between players, coaching staff and even fans, and had to end before that the regulatory time was fulfilled. With 35 seconds left to finish this match, after whistling a free kick in favor of those from Albudeite, the home team asked the assistant for a time-out, so the players from Espinardo’s team went to their bench.

At that moment, both the referee and the assistants told them that time-out could not be granted “for not having possession of the ball.” Then the goalkeeper of the Espíritu Santo team, José Antonio Fernández, went towards the coach of the albudeitero team, Pedro Joaquín Macanás, and “they pushed each other, the visiting coach falling to the ground”, as reflected in the arbitration act itself.

Immediately afterwards, there was an invasion of the field by more than fifty Espíritu Santo fans who lined up to the Albudeite bench, punching and kicking the coach and the team representative, Virginia Galindo, as well as Albudeitero players. who fell to the ground and continued to be attacked by the fans. The local coach, Fernando Hortelano, and his player, Agustín Hortelano, manage to dissolve the invaders, preventing further injuries.

Faced with this situation, the referees decided to suspend the game so that no more altercations would occur and to preserve the physical integrity of the players and coaches of the Albudeite team. Despite this, the presence of the National Police had to be requested: eight agents had to guard the referees and the visiting team so that they could leave the sports facilities without suffering further attacks. Even the minutes of the match had to be drawn up after leaving the sports facilities.

Several players and the representative of the Albudeite team had to receive medical assistance due to the injuries caused by the blows received.

The mayor of Albudeite, Jesús García, upon learning of what had happened, contacted the Regional Football Federation, denouncing the situation created and asking for the expulsion of the Espinardo team from the competition.