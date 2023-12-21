Vice-president of the PT slapped deputy Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) during the enactment of the Tax Reform

The president of the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Chamber of Deputies, Leur Lomanto (União-BA), said this Thursday (21.dec.2023) that the slap given by the vice-president of the PT, deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) on the congressman's face Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES) is “very serious”.

The episode took place during the session to promulgate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) in the plenary of the Casa Baixa.

A CNN Brazil, the president of the Ethics Council said he had not received representation for breach of parliamentary decorum against Quaquá. He stated that “the council only acts upon provocation” and what measures will be taken by the collegiate body based on external action.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Representative Washington Quaquá slapped fellow deputy Messias Donato in the face in the plenary session of the National Congress. The discussion took place during the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) for tax reform. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwere present.

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion after opposition deputies shouted “Lula, thief, you belong in prison” shortly before the president's speech. At that moment, Washington Quaquá approaches the group with his cell phone in hand and says he will file a lawsuit with the Ethics Council against the demonstrations.

Messias Donato then asks Quaquá to move away from the group. The PT member reacts by slapping the Republican congressman in the face.

Watch the moment (1min39s):

To the Power360Washington Quaquá stated that they were trying to record the moment in which the “bolsonaristas” they were cursing Lula, when he would have been called a “thief” by the congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

In response, Quaquá would have called Nikolas “Pussy”. At that time, Messias Donato grabbed his arm. “He tries to take my cell phone and pushes me. Then he gets slapped in the middle of the face.”said the PT member.

“I gave 1, I gave 2 and I gave 3, there’s no problem. If you attack me, I will attack them. Bolsonaro supporters are used to wanting to act macho and beat others. With me the beating sings. So I gave him a good slap in the face.”he declared.